COVID-19 recovery rate increases to 89.99 per cent in Bihar

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients increased to 89.99 per cent in Bihar on Saturday, while 1421 fresh cases took the tally of coronavirus cases to over 1.56 lakh in the state, health department bulletin said. The death toll due to the deadly virus jumped to 808 with 11 new casualties in the past 24 hours, it said. Out of a total 1,56,866 COVID cases, the number of people getting cured from the contagion has increased to 1,41,158, hiking the recovery rate to 89.99 per cent.

There are 14,899 actives cases in the state, the bulletin said. The recovery rate has been showing a steady rise in Bihar since August 17 at over 80 per cent. It was 89.72 Friday. A total of 1700 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, while 1700 fresh cases and 11 deaths have been reported during the period.

The state has tested 1,05,074 samples in the past 24 hours, while a total of 47,73,917 lakh samples have been examined for the virus across Bihar so far, it said.

Patna district has the maximum positive cases of 23,817. Patna has also reported the highest number of deaths due to the virus at 184. Bhagalpur reported 53 casualties from COVID. Other districts registering large number of fatalities are- Gaya (44), Nalanda (37), Munger (36) and East Champaran as well as Rohtas (33 each).