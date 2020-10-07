COVID-19 recoveries exceeded active cases by over 48 lakh: Health Ministry

As many as 82,203 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours and the total recovered cases have exceeded the active cases by more than 48 lakh, it said. (Photo source: IE)

The number of people recovered from COVID-19 has exceeded those with active infection by more than 48 lakh as the recovery rate surpassed 85 per cent on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said. Nearly 57.50 lakh people have recovered so far, which is 6.32 times the active cases, it said, adding the sustained high levels of recoveries have widened the gap between active and recovered cases.

“The national recovery rate has jumped past 85 per cent today with the continuous streak of high number of recovered cases being reported in the past few weeks. The recovered cases have exceeded the new confirmed again during the past 24 hours,” the ministry said in a statement.

As many as 82,203 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours and the total recovered cases have exceeded the active cases by more than 48 lakh, it said. The ministry said 75 per cent of the new recovered cases were reported from 10 states — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Delhi.

“Maharashtra is topping the list with nearly 17,000 recoveries while Karnataka contribute more than 10,000 to the single-day recoveries,” it said.

The ministry also said 10 states and UTs account for 78 per cent of the new confirmed cases. “Maharashtra continues to lead this tally. It has contributed more than 12,000 followed by Karnataka with nearly 10,000 cases,” it said.

India’s COVID-19 caseload climbed to 67.57 lakh and the death toll to 1,04,555. The fatality rate has however declined to 1.55 per cent, according to the health ministry data updated at 8am Wednesday.