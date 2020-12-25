  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: Recoveries cross 97 lakh, caseload rises to 1,01,46,845

By: |
December 25, 2020 10:53 AM

The death toll increased to 1,47,092 with 336 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

health, coronavirus news, coronavirus health updates, covid-19 case load india, covid recovert rate, health ministry covid recoveryThe number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 97,17,834

India’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,01,46,845 with 23,067 new infections being reported in a day, while recoveries have crossed the 97-lakh mark, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Friday. The death toll increased to 1,47,092 with 336 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 97,17,834, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.77 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent. The COVID-19 active caseload in the country remained below three lakh for the fourth consecutive day.

Related News

There are 2,81,919 active coronavirus infections in the country which constitutes 2.78 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India’s COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 16,63,05,762 samples have been tested up to December 24, including 9,97,396 on Thursday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 Recoveries cross 97 lakh caseload rises to 10146845
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Researchers identify potential new class of drugs to treat blood and bone marrow cancers
2ZyCoV-D vaccine trial: Zydus Cadila seeks govt nod to start Phase-III clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine
3New Coronavirus Strain: 216 people who arrived in Punjab from UK to be institutionally quarantined