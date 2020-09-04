Covid-19: Record one-day spike of 19,218 coronavirus cases in Maharashtra

The state’s previous biggest one-day surge was registered on Thursday

Maharashtra reported its highest single-day rise of 19,218 coronavirus positive cases on Friday, which pushed the state’s overall tally to 8,63,062, a health department official said. As the virus claimed 378 lives, 38 of them in Pune city, the death toll mounted to 25,964, he said.

The state’s previous biggest one-day surge was registered on Thursday with 18,105 cases, the official said. As many as 13,289 people were discharged from hospitals across the state, taking the number of recovered cases to 6,25,773, he added. The state currently has 2,10,978 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 1,929 new cases and 35 deaths, taking its tally to 1,52,024 and toll to 7,799. The number of active cases in Mumbai stood at 22,222, he said. Pune city reported 1,689 cases along with 38 deaths, taking its infection count to 1,08,117 and toll to 2,692, the official said. So far, 44,66,249 tests have been conducted in the state.

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,63,062, new cases 19,218, deaths 25,964, recoveries 6,25,773, active cases 2,10,978, people tested so far 44,66,249.