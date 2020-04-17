COVID-19 rapid testing ramped up! Five lakh kits arrive from China, additional 6.5 lakh on the way

The first consignment of 5 lakh rapid testing kits from China has arrived in India.

COVID-19 rapid testing ramped up! The first consignment of 5 lakh rapid testing kits from China has arrived in India, IE reported. The development was announced by the Indian ambassador to China, Vikram Misi on his twitter handle. More than 6.5 lakh Rapid Antibody Tests and RNA extraction kits have been despatched to India from Guangzhou airport, Misi said. The development comes as India faces criticism for lack of testing amongst the huge population of the country.

The testing capacity crossed the mark of more than 30,000 test samples for the first day on Thursday, IE reported. So far the country has taken more than 3.02 lakh samples for testing in total since the outbreak of the disease. In comparison, some of the worst affected countries in the world including the United States are carrying more than a lakh tests everyday with plans to increase it manifold in the coming weeks as the countries look forward to lifting restrictions.

According to the guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the rapid testing kits which can give results in as quickly as 30 minutes, will be taken in use in the 170 worst affected hotspots of the country. Head of the epidemiology and infectious diseases, ICMR, Dr R R Gangakhedkar told IE that the testing kits which have arrived from China won’t be used for early diagnosis of the disease but for surveillance purposes. Explaining the rationale behind the decision, Dr Gangakhedkar said that the kits are based on a serological testing mechanism which looks for the presence of antibodies developed in the patients who may have turned positive. He added that the development of antibodies may take some time after the patient has contracted the virus.

He further said serological-testing based kits will only be used for surveillance to periodically check the spread of the disease in the hotspots across the country. In other words, the ICMR will put the rapid testing kits periodically in the hotspots of the country to ascertain whether the virus has reached at the community transmission level in the area.

Maintaining that the testing ratio in India is not low, Dr Gangakhedkar said around 350 districts of the country have not reported any case of Covid-19 so far and the approach of counting total tests per million people is not right in the country where not all people are vulnerable to the virus. He also said that only one out of every 24 tests conducted in India has turned positive on an average which is much lower than countries like Japan where one positive case has cropped out on an average of 11 tests.

He also said that the approach for the diagnosis-based tests by using RT-PCR kits will remain the same. RT-PCR tests, which are conducted on the people with travel history, healthcare workers among others, take around 9 hours to yield results.

A total of 15 lakh kits have been ordered from China, a government source told IE. He also said that apart from China, efforts are on to get the testing kits from other countries as well including South Korea, Canada, US etcetera.