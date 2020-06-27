COVID-19: Rajasthan reports highest recovery rate for Coronavirus patients; here’s how the state did it

The state’s recovery rate is higher than that of India all together.

Rajasthan has reported the highest recovery rate for Coronavirus patients when compared to the top 10 states severely impacted by COVID-19 infection. As of June 26, the state’s recovery rate was recorded at 79.24 per cent. According to a report by the Indian Express, the recovery has been good due to strategies adopted by the state government. Rajasthan has a two-pronged approach when dealing with the novel Coronavirus. One, it has been focussing on aggressive testing and secondly, the state has launched a special campaign where adults are screened.

It is to note that the state’s recovery rate is higher than that of India all together as the country is recovering at the rate of 58.25 per cent. Rajasthan’s recovery rate is followed by Madhya Pradesh at 76.37 per cent and Gujarat at 72.83 per cent, the report said.

Citing Rohit Kumar Singh, additional Chief Secretary of Health in Rajasthan, the report highlighted that with aggressive testing, cases had been detected early and a quick isolation followed it. Early detection also helps in treatment as when detected late, the infection has already spread within the body and impacts vital organs, Singh said.

Another reason, as explained by Singh, is the launch of Mission LISA (life saver) which rolled out in April only. Under this mission, the government has identified people prone to getting COVID-19 infection and high risk groups in hotspots/ containment zones. Since most deaths occur in elderly, they were chosen and tested first. The state government is also monitoring people with comorbidities by checking records through the database of Ayushman Bharat Mahatma Gandhi Rajasthan Swasthya Bima Yojana.

In Rajasthan, of the total 16,387 cases in the state, 12,935 have recovered (as of Friday). While the state is recovering from Coronavirus at a good rate, the Health Minister of Rajasthan, Raghu Sharma is still concerned about the rising cases in the state due to people being careless and some of the returning migrants.