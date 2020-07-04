  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19: Pune Mayor tests positive for coronavirus

Published: July 4, 2020 10:23 PM

The BJP leader has been frequetly visiting coronavirus hotspots and hospitals in the city.

His condition was stable and he was undergoing treatment.

Pune Mayor Muralidhar Mohol said on Saturday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He underwent a test after suffering from mild fever and found that he has caught the virus, Mohol tweeted. His condition was stable and he was undergoing treatment, he assured. The BJP leader has been frequetly visiting coronavirus hotspots and hospitals in the city.

