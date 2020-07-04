Covid-19: Pune Mayor tests positive for coronavirus

His condition was stable and he was undergoing treatment.

Pune Mayor Muralidhar Mohol said on Saturday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He underwent a test after suffering from mild fever and found that he has caught the virus, Mohol tweeted. His condition was stable and he was undergoing treatment, he assured. The BJP leader has been frequetly visiting coronavirus hotspots and hospitals in the city.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.