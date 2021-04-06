Covid-19: Pune aims to vaccinate one lakh a day

The number of vaccination centres have been double to 600.

Battling a continuous surge in Covid-19 positive cases over the last one month and crossing 12,500 daily new cases with 64 deaths on Monday, Pune district has set the target of reaching one lakh vaccinations a day. Pune’s total positive cases reached 5,74,829 cases with 10,227 deaths. On Sunday, 19,659 people were being treated in hospitals with 901 patients on ventilators and 3,876 on oxygen support.

A total of 30.10 lakh tests have been carried out till date. The hospital system has not been able to cope with this surge despite increasing the number of beds. Pune has been under strict 6pm to 6 am curfew with restriction on peoples’ movement and shutting of malls, cinema halls, restaurants and bus services.

The district administration and the Pune Platform for Covid-19 Response launched the campaign to vaccinating one lakh people a day and reach saturation point in the eligible population. The number of vaccination centres have been double to 600. Pune had reached 76,916 vaccinations on Sunday. The district administration has prepared itself to vaccinate 30 lakh people in two months.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has taken vaccination to the door step of industry. Tata Motors’ Pimpri plant employees and their families are getting vaccines at a special drive at the Pimpri plant. The vaccination drive is going to cover another 10 companies.

CREDAI-Pune is launching vaccination drive for construction workers. Out of the one lakh target, the Pimpri Chinchwad Corporation has set a target of 25,000 vaccination with Pune Municipal Corporation and Pune Rural accounting for the rest.

In bid to encourage citizens to get vaccine, Pune’s famous snack maker Chitale Group promised everyone who came out to get vaccines on Monday to get to take home ‘Bakarwadi’, their famous snack. India has reached the eight crore mark in total vaccinations across the country. Around 60% of the doses have been give in the top eight affected states with Maharashtra at 76,86 lakh doses getting the highest 9.72% of the doses.