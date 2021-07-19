Covid-19: Psycho-social effects of the pandemic in children

In this digital era, children have access to information through various platforms including social media, news etc which can lead to stress.

By Dr. Suresh Kumar Panuganti

It is natural for any child to feel stressed, anxious, apprehensive and get worried about unnatural circumstances like pandemic similar to an adult.

Some of the challenges children face and continue to face during this pandemic are:

Change in their routine; meeting their peers and friends

Break in continuity of school and the learning process

Lack of routine health checks

Increased screen time and decreased interaction with others

Missing important events like birthdays, festivals and any family gatherings

Loss of a parent or a family member or a relative due to Covid

Parental loss of job or security

Instability at home

Why?

In this digital era, children have access to information through various platforms including social media, news etc which can lead to stress. This stress can be enhanced when they are not allowed to go out, meet their friends, attend school and more so while the parents are themselves stressed and display it.

Psycho-social effects on children

Children under 3:

Reduced interactiveness and delayed development of speech

Depression – prefer to stay alone

Anger and Hyperactivity

Separation anxiety while the parents are in isolation/quarantine

Clinging and excessive dependence

Fear or excessive sadness

School going children

Anger and hyperactivity due to missing their routine and lack of physical interaction with peers

Violence either due to excessive screen time or watching violence and/or abuse of any nature at home

Unexplained abnormal behaviour due to boredom or excessive time on mobile phones

Anxiety due to lack of certainty

Stigma of the disease

Sleep disturbances

Nightmares, being withdrawn

Adolescents:

Anger

Conflicts

Anxiety to lack of certainty about exams and their future

Nightmares

Insomnia

Panic attacks

Helping children cope with stress

Staying calm, and actually listening to their concerns, providing comfort and reassurance.

Role of parents?

The main role and responsibility of parents is to provide and nurture a safe, secure and healthy environment where they can be themselves and develop to their full potential

To spend as much time as possible with the kids to reduce the anxiety

To stay calm and composed and avoid verbal, physical abuse or violence at home even with other family members

To disclose the right information at the right time in an age appropriate terminology

Involve the kids in daily chores based on their age

Have a creative time for arts and crafts and to reduce the screen time

Be a role model for your own kids

Practice family pot lunches or dinners

Keep gadgets away from the dining table

Monitor what your child watches on TV/screen

Remember all emotions are valid; don’t brush them off or negate it altogether

Fix a sleeptime. Maintain sleep hygiene

Role of teachers?

Providing correct, appropriate knowledge

Quell the myths and dis-beliefs

Identify any abnormal behaviour whilst in the class like lack of attentiveness or hyper activity

Give small, plausible breaks in the screen time while in the class

Encourage non academic activities while in the class

Regular interaction with parents

Role of Pediatricians:

Parental education about developmental patterns and developmental needs

Recognize physical manifestations of mental ill-health

Identify predisposing factors

Initiate early therapy

Remember. This too shall pass. Let’s not ever give up.

(The author is Lead Consultant – Pediatric Critical Care and Pediatrics, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult health experts and medical professionals before starting any therapy or medication. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)