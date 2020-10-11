  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19 private hospitals treatment: Goa puts on hold insurance move

October 11, 2020 9:01 PM

The Goa government's decision to bring treatment of COVID-19 in private hospitals under the Dayanand Social Security Yojana has been put on hold, said state health minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday.

COVID-19 treatment in state-run facilities in Goa is free of cost.

The plan to keep the move in abeyance was taken in consultation with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant as private hospitals have already been given a package and the state government has placed a cap on treatment costs in private hospitals, Rane told PTI.

