COVID-19 prevention: Kudos! Tripura doctor develops PPE face shield that costs Rs 40 only; details

Fighting Coronavirus battles: A new PPE face shield developed by a Tripura doctor that costs only Rs 40! It is not surprising that there is a shortage of PPE shields, masks and other gears even for doctors treating Coronavirus patients in hospitals. As a result, a doctor from Tripura has developed a PPE face shield that will help all the medical professionals. According to a report by PTI, Dr Arkadipta Choudhury, who is an assistant professor at the Tripura Medical College (TMC), has made this face field ‘Stardrop’ by using some inexpensive material which are readily available and therefore the cost put up for the face shield is just Rs 40, the report said. It is to note that a face shield is a kind of protective gear that has a transparent visor and a headband. The visor is used to protect the face from any respiratory droplets that are a cause of Coronavirus transmission.

The report further said that the face shield made by Dr Choudhary is made by using inexpensive straps, visors and compressed polyester. After the development, Tripura Medical College has procured around 300 pieces of Stardrop after testing the product. Apart from this, the report said, an order has been placed for 2,000 more pieces which will be sold at Rs 40 each. The report citing the doctor further said that usually the manufacturing cost of such a product is only Rs 20-25, however, it is sold between Rs 250 and Rs 499 at retailers (shops and online).

He further said all the medical personnels in hospitals are at a risk of contracting the disease, as the number of asymptomatic patients have been on a rise. The statement came as the government in its issued guidelines have recommended the use of PPE kits including face shields to only those persons who are treating confirmed Coronavirus patients. Further the report mentioned that the product developed is already in use at various departments of the hospital including OPD, ophthalmology, ENT and gastroenterology departments. The doctors are also satisfied with the use of Stardrop as they find it effective and handy, the report claimed.

Moreover, the report said that Dr Chaudhary will also be approaching Kolkata’s trademark office in order to get an approval for designs and start commercial production. The PPE face shield can also be used by journalists and police personnels.