Covid-19 positivity rate spikes to 19.65%

The country reported 2,58,089 new cases taking the active caseload to 16,56,41 and the weekly positivity rate is presently at 14.41%.

India’s daily Covid-19 positivity rate spiked to 19.65%. The total number of Omicron cases detected so far in the country has gone up to 8,209, an increase of 6.02% since Sunday.The country reported 2,58,089 new cases taking the active caseload to 16,56,41 and the weekly positivity rate is presently at 14.41%.

Maharashtra had 1,738 Omicron cases, West Bengal (1,672), Rajasthan (1,276), Delhi (549), Karnataka (548) and Kerala (536).The Union Health Ministry said the government has provided 158.12 crore vaccines to states and Union Territories. States and UTs have a 13.79 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses.

India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage was at 158 crore. Children in the age group of 15-17 received 3.57 crore doses of Covaxin. This age group was estimated to be at 7.40 crore.

The government is now considering expanding vaccination to the 12-14 age group. Dr N K Arora, chairman of the Covid-19 working group of NTAGI, told news agency, PTI, on Monday.

The government was likely to take a policy decision for initiating the vaccination drive for the 12-14 age group in March. The estimated size of the population between ages 12 and 14 is 7.5 crore.