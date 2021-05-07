  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19 positivity rate above 15 per cent in 24 states at present: Health Ministry

By: |
May 07, 2021 5:11 PM

The positivity rate is currently above 15 per cent in 24 states in the country and in the range of 5-15 per cent in nine, the ministry said.

It said Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Chhattisgarh are among states and union territories showing continued plateauing or decrease in daily new COVID-19 cases.It said Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Chhattisgarh are among states and union territories showing continued plateauing or decrease in daily new COVID-19 cases.

Twelve states have over one lakh active COVID-19 cases each at present, while the count is between 50,000 and one lakh in seven, the Health Ministry said on Friday as the country battles a second wave of the viral disease.

The positivity rate is currently above 15 per cent in 24 states in the country and in the range of 5-15 per cent in nine, the ministry said.

Related News

It said Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Chhattisgarh are among states and union territories showing continued plateauing or decrease in daily new COVID-19 cases.

However, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Odisha are among those showing an upward trend in daily new cases of the infection, the ministry added.

The Health Ministry also asked the states to prioritise beneficiaries awaiting their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and ensure timely completion of the recommended vaccination schedule.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 positivity rate above 15 per cent in 24 states at present Health Ministry
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Harsh Vardhan reviews RML preparedness for clinical management of severe COVID-19 patients
2Mt Everest climbers test positive for coronavirus! No COVID-19 testing facility at base camp clinic
3Vaccination only way forward as COVID infections surge in rural areas: Report