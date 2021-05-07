COVID-19 positivity rate above 15 per cent in 24 states at present: Health Ministry

The positivity rate is currently above 15 per cent in 24 states in the country and in the range of 5-15 per cent in nine, the ministry said.
It said Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Chhattisgarh are among states and union territories showing continued plateauing or decrease in daily new COVID-19 cases.
Twelve states have over one lakh active COVID-19 cases each at present, while the count is between 50,000 and one lakh in seven, the Health Ministry said on Friday as the country battles a second wave of the viral disease.
