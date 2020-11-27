  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: PM Modi to visit Bharat Biotech’s facility in Hyderabad on Friday

By: |
November 27, 2020 10:21 AM

Modi will be arriving at Hakimpet Air Force station in an IAF flight from Pune in the afternoon, an official memo issued by the Telangana Chief Secretary on Thursday night said.

Official sources said Modi will spend one hour at the facility. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit vaccine maker Bharat Biotech’s facility here on Saturday, the Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said.

Modi will be arriving at Hakimpet Air Force station in an IAF flight from Pune in the afternoon, an official memo issued by the Telangana Chief Secretary on Thursday night said.

Related News

He will directly go to Bharat Biotech’s facility at Genome Valley and return to the Air Force base after the visit.

He will fly back to the national capital the same evening, it said.

Official sources said Modi will spend one hour at the facility.

Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, being developed by BharatBiotechis now undergoing phase-3 trials.

A recent official release from Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s office said the Prime Minister held a video conference on November 24 with all the Chief Ministersin which he discussed the method pertaining to distribution and administering of the vaccine to people.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 PM Modi to visit Bharat Biotech’s facility in Hyderabad on Friday
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1AstraZeneca likely to run new global trial of COVID-19 vaccine
2Serum Institute says vaccine viable even at 60% to 70% efficacy
3After dip, labs look at increase in demand for RT-PCR tests again