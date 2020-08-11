Covid-19: PM Modi shows way ahead to worst affected states, refers to progress in Delhi, UP, Haryana

The statement from PM Modi comes in the backdrop of substantial drop in the daily number of Coronavirus cases in the national capital Delhi and adjoining areas of the National Capital Region in recent days.

COVID-19 meet: PM Modi shows the way ahead to worst affected states! Showing a way ahead to the Covid-19 worst affected states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the steps taken in some high Covid-19-load districts of Delhi, Haryana and U.P under the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah had yielded satisfactory results and similar efforts be made in other parts of the country as well.

PM Modi told the Chief Ministers of 10 worst Covid affected states that Covid-19 had become a huge problem for some districts in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh some weeks ago. He also said after successive review meetings, a committee under the chairmanship of HM Shah was constituted which to a great extent achieved the intended results.

The statement from PM Modi comes in the backdrop of substantial drop in the daily number of Coronavirus cases in the national capital Delhi and adjoining areas of the National Capital Region in recent days.

The comments from the Prime Minister came during a virtual meet he had hosted for the Chief Ministers of 10 worst affected states in the country. Chief Ministers of Maharashtra,Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Punjab, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh participated in the meeting. The meeting was convened in the wake of these states consistently recording a huge number of Coronavirus cases in the recent weeks.

This was the seventh meeting of PM Modi with the Chief Ministers of different states on the issue of Coronavirus crisis. Successive meetings with the heads of the state governments have been convened by the central government in order to develop a concerted strategy to tackle the Covid-19 crisis. Apart from PM Modi and CMs of respective states, the meeting was also attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.