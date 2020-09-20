  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19: PM Modi likely to hold next review meet with chief ministers on Wednesday

By: |
September 20, 2020 12:46 PM

Globally, India is the second worst-hit nation by pandemic. However, it has surpassed the United States in terms of recoveries. So far, India has recorded over 43 lakh recoveries while the US has only over 42 lakh. The number of active cases has now gone over 10 lakh in India.

The Prime Minister had held his last review meet on August 11.

As the coronavirus cases continue to spike up in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to have another round of review meetings with the state chief ministers. PTI reports that the Prime Minister is likely to chair the next review meeting with the chief ministers of seven states on Wednesday (September 23). Among the chief ministers who are expected to participate in the meeting are Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, the news agency reported citing sources.

Maharashtra is the worst hit state with infection cases now nearing 12 lakh. The state has close to 3 lakh active cases while over 32,000 have lost their lives due to pandemic. Uttar Pradesh is the fifth worst-affected state with 3.5 lakh cases and 4953 deaths. Delhi, which had controlled the pandemic briefly, is again witnessing a rise in the number of infections in the past few days. Among the five states that have been hit hard by the pandemic are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

Related News

The Prime Minister had held his last review meet on August 11. In that meeting, PM Modi had interacted with chief ministers and representatives of 10 most-affected states, namely Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar, Punjab, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

Globally, India is the second worst-hit nation by pandemic. However, it has surpassed the United States in terms of recoveries. So far, India has recorded over 43 lakh recoveries while the US has only over 42 lakh. The number of active cases has now gone over 10 lakh in India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Covid-19 PM Modi likely to hold next review meet with chief ministers on Wednesday
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Great news! Potential COVID-19 drug to mitigate the consequences of coronavirus infection identified
2South Goa district hospital with initial capacity of 150 beds commissioned as COVID-19 facility
3Covid-19: TCS sets up 11 isolation centres across India for staff, their dependents