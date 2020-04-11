COVID-19: Personal Protection Equipment essential for ICUs, OPDs! PPE usage in hospitals explained; details

An order of 1.7 crore PPEs have already been placed, said the government officials.

COVID-19: For doctors and nurses fighting the deadly coronavirus pandemic, using personal protection equipment (PPE) is the need of the hour! At a time when the country is grappling with the Coronavirus outbreak, personal protective equipment becomes the need of the hour. Where there has already been talks of shortage of PPE within India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has released a video discussing what is an ideal PPE and who should use it depending upon its kind. It mainly focuses on PPE usage in different areas of hospitals. But first, it is important to understand what exactly is a PPE. A personal protective equipment or a PPE is a part of complete protection gear used by any doctor or a worker during an outbreak of any disease which is transmitted quickly just like the current Coronavirus pandemic. It is also to note that PPE is a broad term and has many types. Below mentioned are some examples of who should use which kind of PPE.

PPE required for Screening (OPD)/ Workers transporting COVID-19 patients

There are workers (doctors or nurses) who work in hospital’s OPD and work closely with a patient who has been tested positive for COVID-19. In such cases, PPE required by these doctors and nurses for screening includes an N95 mask, goggles, a gown that is water resistant and two pairs of hand gloves.

PPE required for Sampling/ Healthcare workers in ward

There are doctors and nurses who have to collect samples from the patient for testing purposes. Their PPE kit will be inclusive of goggles, N95 mask, shoe cover, two pairs of hand gloves, a water resistant gown and a hood that would cover their faces.

PPE for laboratory screening

Workers in laboratories, who are testing the samples require the similar gear as those who are working in OPD. Their gear has goggles, two pairs of gloves, water resistant gown and N95 mask. If there is no respiratory problem, they can also use a surgical mask.

PPE for ICU workers

Healthcare workers including doctors, nurses and technicians in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while dealing with a Coronavirus patient they would need a N95 mask, face hood and shield, ICU scrubs along with water resistant gown, double gloves and a shoe cover. If face hood is not available, a separate face shield, googles, and surgical cap are expected to be used.PPE for ICU sweeper/ cleaner

Those who clean the ICUs in hospital also require protection gear as the area might have some viral residues. Their PPE includes heavy duty gloves, water resistant gown, N95 mask, boots, heavy duty gloves and a hood. PPE for radiology wing, OPD areas

All the healthcare workers including, doctors, nurses, sweepers would require a triple layer mask or a surgical mask with gloves for Coronavirus prevention.

Apart from this, no PPE is required for those working in administrative areas of hospitals. Meanwhile in India, a debate has been going on over the shortage of protection equipment and their production. According to a report by PTI, the Health Ministry has stated that healthcare workers should not panic over the availability of PPEs during Coronavirus outbreak and highlighted that they should be used rationally. An order of 1.7 crore PPEs have already been placed, said the government officials.