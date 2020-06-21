COVID-19 patients in Delhi to undergo physical assessment before home isolation or hospitalisation; check new guidelines

Patients opting for home isolation must be in touch with health care providers so that they can be immediately moved into Covid hospitals in case their condition worsens over time.

After reaching a consensus on home isolation of patients with mild symptoms or without symptoms with the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, the Delhi government has released an advisory to prevent Covid-19 clusters from growing in the city. The Aam Aadmi Party government has said that the suspects who will test positive for the coronavirus will be referred to COVID care centres for assessment of the severity of their illness and condition of comorbidities. The Delhi government has said that the physical assessment will be done for adequate facilities for home isolation in order to check the spread of coronavirus infection in a particular that may eventually shape into a cluster.

“Individuals who are positive will be referred to COVID care centres for assessment of clinical conditions, severity of illness & co-morbities. Physical assessment to be done for adequate facilities for home isolation so that cluster of cases doesn’t develop in locality.”, said the Delhi government in its release.

Detailing further on the issue of requirement of institutional quarantine in the place of home isolation and the hospitalisation, the Arvind Kejriwal government has said that if the patients will have adequate facilities at their home for isolation and they show no signs of comorbidities during the physical assessment at the centre, such patients will not need hospitalisation to recover from Coronavirus infection and they can opt for paid isolation facility or home isolation. Patients opting for home isolation must be in touch with health care providers so that they can be immediately moved into Covid hospitals in case their condition worsens over time.

“If adequate facility for home isolation exists, and person on clinical assessment is found to have no co-morbidities and doesn’t require hospitalisation, he would be offered to either continue to stay in COVID centre/paid isolation facility or can opt for home isolation,” government’s guidelines stated.

As per a new notification issued by the government, suspects with co-morbidities or those who don’t have adequate facilities for home isolation can continue to stay in COVID care centres within the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Earlier, the Lt. Governor Anil Baijal has signed an executive order saying that all who test positive for the coronavirus must go for institutional quarantine for some period of time. However, the decision was reversed after a couple of meetings between the state health department including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi has emerged as the new hotspot in the country after Mumbai reporting more than 1000 cases every day for the last week. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had chaired an all-party meeting to address the coronavirus crisis in the national capital and all parties had reached consensus on ramping up the testing facilities in the capital city.