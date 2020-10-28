  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19 patients could suffer cognitive deficits equal to brain ageing by 10 years, says study

By: |
October 28, 2020 12:31 PM

The research, led by Imperial College London doctor Adam Hampshire, has studied over 84,000 people.

The team studied the Great British Intelligence Test of as many as 84,285 people.

COVID-19 impact: COVID-19 could lead to mental decline! The novel coronavirus has brought with itself several aspects, and scientists are finding new things related to it everyday. Now, researchers have warned that having coronavirus infection could lead to significant impact on the brain functions, according to a report by news agency Reuters. The report also added that in the worst cases, it could also cause mental decline equal to ageing of the brain by a decade. The study is yet to be peer reviewed.

The research, led by Imperial College London doctor Adam Hampshire, has studied over 84,000 people. It has been found that the infection can cause significant cognitive deficit for months in some severe cases. The researchers stated that their findings and analysis are in alignment with the view that contracting COVID-19 can lead to chronic cognitive impacts. They also said that post-recovery patients, including those who did not show symptoms any longer, were found to be suffering from such deficits, the report stated.

Related News

The team studied the Great British Intelligence Test of as many as 84,285 people. In cognitive tests, brain functions like joining-the-dot puzzles and remembering words are tested. These tests help in assessment of brain performance and are helpful in finding any temporary impairments as well. Researchers said that the cognitive deficits were substantial, especially among those who were hospitalised due to COVID-19.

However, scientists who were not related to the study have expressed apprehension towards the results and have asked to view them with caution.

The report quoted applied neuroimaging professor at Edinburgh University Joanna Wardlaw as saying that the team did not know of the cognitive abilities of the patients before they contracted COVID-19. The professor added that the long-term recovery was also not reflected in the results, which meant that the impact of the disease could be short-term.

Meanwhile, University College London’s medical imaging science professor Derek Hill stated that the study has not compared before and after scores. Hill further stated that the team’s study group also included a large number of people who did not have a positive test and had only self-reported that they had COVID-19.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 patients could suffer cognitive deficits equal to brain ageing by 10 years says study
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1China reports 42 new confirmed COVID-19 cases
2Fresh COVID-19 cases remain below 45k in India; total caseload inch closer to 80 lakh-mark
3Unlock 6.0 guidelines: MHA announces re-opening rules, here’s what is allowed, what is not