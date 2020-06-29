COVID-19 pandemic: Home Ministry issues guidelines for ‘Unlock 2’ phase across country between July 1 and July 31

By: |
Published: June 29, 2020 9:58 PM

COVID-19 lockdown shall continue to remain in force in containment zones till July 31. In containment zones, only essential activities to be allowed.

In containment zones, only essential activities to be allowed. (PTI Photo)

Unlock 2.0 Guidelines announced: The Home Ministry on Monday issued guidelines for Unlock 2 phase across country between July 1 and July 31, reported ANI. The report stated that COVID-19 lockdown shall continue to remain in force in containment zones till July 31. In containment zones, only essential activities to be allowed, the report added.

More details awaited.

