COVID-19 pandemic: Home Ministry issues guidelines for ‘Unlock 2’ phase across country between July 1 and July 31

In containment zones, only essential activities to be allowed. (PTI Photo)

Unlock 2.0 Guidelines announced: The Home Ministry on Monday issued guidelines for Unlock 2 phase across country between July 1 and July 31, reported ANI. The report stated that COVID-19 lockdown shall continue to remain in force in containment zones till July 31. In containment zones, only essential activities to be allowed, the report added.

More details awaited.

