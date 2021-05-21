Covid-19 Oxygen demand: Vuram launches pan-India portal to track Oxygen suppliers

Oxygen suppliers can also visit the same website to provide their contact details and current status of Oxygen availability at their stores.

Amidst the increasing number of Coronavirus cases and resultant Oxygen supply deficit, Vuram which is a hyper automation company has launched a portal which can help people find suppliers of Oxygen in their locality. Large number of patients and their kins are finding it increasingly difficult to arrange life-saving Oxygen cylinders with many wasting crucial time in looking for Oxygen suppliers from friends and family. The platform initiated by Vuram called ‘Oxygen Hall’ will come to the aid of such people as people can enter their address and locality and directly contact verified Oxygen suppliers in their vicinity.

Vuram’s CEO, Venkatesh Ramarathinam in a statement said that the platform will cut the time which patients and their families take in contacting verified Oxygen suppliers in their locality. Ramarathinam also said that during the crisis situation every second counts and the initiative by the company hopes to make the difference and save critical time in helping people reach out to oxygen suppliers quickly.

On reaching the Vuram platform, users can fill in their address or a landmark in their locality to find out the nearest available Oxygen suppliers. The platform has made available location, Oxygen Supplier’s name and contact number, and availability status of Oxygen on the platform.

Making an appeal to Oxygen suppliers and people to provide the latest information available on the portal Vuram’s CEO Ramarathinam said that the platform runs on the basis of verified information provided by people and requested everyone especially the Oxygen suppliers to notify the current availability status periodically on the platform.

