Covid-19: Over 5 crore adolescents administered first dose of vaccine, says Mansukh Mandaviya

With the administration of more than 55.78 lakh vaccine doses in a span of 24 hours.

Written by PTI
Children Covid Vaccine 05 (PTI)
The COVID-19 vaccination for adolescents in the 15-18 age group commenced from January 3. (File/PTI)

More than 5 crore adolescents in the 15-18 age group have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Mandaviya said, “Young India is fighting the pandemic with full vigour. Great going, my young friends!” With the administration of more than 55.78 lakh vaccine doses in a span of 24 hours, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have exceeded 170.21 crore (1,70,21,72,615), according to provisional reports till 7 am.

The COVID-19 vaccination for adolescents in the 15-18 age group commenced from January 3.

