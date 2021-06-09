Covid-19: Over 2 crore tests completed in Andhra Pradesh

The number of active cases decreased further to 1,03,995, according to the bulletin.

Andhra Pradesh crossed another milestone, completing over two crore tests for coronavirus on Wednesday, which turned out an overall 8.5 per cent positives of the infection in the state so far.

The state completed one crore tests on November 29 last year, that showed 8,67,683 positives for the pandemic infection.

The second crore tests yielded 9,12,090 positives, taking the aggregate number of cases in the state to 17,79,773.

The tests covered about 3.75 lakh persons per million population, according to Health Department data.

Meanwhile, a health department bulletin said 8,766 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the state in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.

It said 12,292 patients recovered and another 67 succumbed during this period.

The cumulative recoveries touched 16,64,082 and deaths 11,696.

Only the hotspot East Godavari district reported 1,980 fresh cases,while the remaining 12 added less than 1,000 each.

Chittoor reported 11 fresh COVID-19 fatalities, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam seven each, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram six each, Anantapuramu, Guntur and Kurnool five each, Krishna and West Godavari four each, Prakasam three, Kadapa and SPS Nellore two each in a day.

Guntur became the fourth district in the state to log more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths, reaching 1,004 on Wednesday, behind Chittoor, East Godavari and Krishna.