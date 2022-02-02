Covid-19: Over 167.80 crore vaccine doses administered in India so far

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late in the night, it said.

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 167.80 crore with over 48 lakh vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late in the night, it said.

Cumulatively, 54,26,95,642 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group and 41,02,25,658 second doses have been given in the same age group since the start of phase three of the vaccination drive.

In the 15-18 age group, 4,76,92,349 first doses and 20,93,497 second doses have been administered. As many as 1,34,51,315 ‘precaution’ doses have been given to identified categories of beneficiaries.

The ministry further said that so far 94,48,84,202 first doses 71,97,19,108 second doses of the vaccine have been given. On Wednesday till 7 pm, 48,73,824 vaccine doses have been administered, it said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.