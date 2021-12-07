  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: Over 129 crore vaccine doses administered in India so far, says Union Health Ministry

December 07, 2021 8:55 PM

According to the ministry, the daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late in the night.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 129 crore on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said.

Over 66 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday till 7 pm, it said.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

 

