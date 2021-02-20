  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19 outbreak to affect 2021 as well, says health expert

February 20, 2021 6:11 PM

"It is a very complicated issue and we should handle every case very carefully. Cases are on the rise in several states, including Maharashtra. We need to take care to ensure the spread of the virus is contained," Gangakhedkar said.

An epidemiology and communicable diseases expert has predicted that the COVID-19 outbreak could be around all through 2021. Speaking during a panel discussion on a Marathi news channel, Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, former Head Scientist of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at Indian Council of Medical Research called the outbreak situation “complicated”.

