COVID-19 outbreak: Stay informed, be safe! Check myth busters about Coronavirus

The government, through its MyGovt Twitter handle, has busted some myths that are either spreading by word of mouth or WhatsApp messages.

Coronavirus Scare: Can eating a bowl of garlic cure coronavirus? Or can holding the breath for 10 seconds at one go mean that a person is not infected with COVID-19? Time to bust some common myths that are doing the rounds! At a time when the number of positive COVID-19 cases are on an increasing spree, a kind of fear has penetrated the minds of people that is resulting in them believing in many myths. The government, through its MyGovt Twitter handle, has busted some myths that are either spreading by word of mouth or WhatsApp messages. The initiative aims to inform people about the factual information regarding the novel Coronavirus and keep them safe. We have listed some myth busters as informed by the central government in India.

Coronavirus myths and facts

The MyGovt Twitter handle clearly conveys that it is not right to believe that antibiotics can prevent Coronavirus. It informed that antibiotics are used for bacterial infection and since Coronavirus in a viral infection, antibiotics do not work on it. However, people who are hospitalised are given antibiotics to prevent possible bacterial co-infection.

Another thing people believe is that incubation for COVID-19 virus is up to 5 days but the Twitter handle has clarified that the incubation period is up to 14 days.

There has been a statement going around that states a Chinese doctor has found a cure for Coronavirus is one bowl of garlic. However, the government debunked this and said that there is no evidence for this.

Some people believe that holding breath for 10 seconds without any discomfort means that the person does not have Coronavirus. This is a farce and does not prove if the person has an infection or not.

Meanwhile, as the number of fake messages and information has increased, it is difficult for people to check the authenticity of the information. Therefore, the World Health Organisation (WHO) in an initiative has been working with messaging application WhatsApp where it can provide the latest information and guidelines regarding the deadly Coronavirus. The information provided by WHO will be accurate and can be accessed on WhatsApp chatbot at the number +41-798931892.