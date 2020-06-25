The eBloodServices app makes it easy for those in need to request for blood units at IRCS NHQ.

Fighting Covid-19: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday launched ‘eBloodServices’ mobile App developed by The Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS). He said many people require blood related services regularly because of certain medical conditions in their families. The minister further said that through this app, four units of blood can be requisitioned at once and the blood bank will wait for 12 hours for the person to collect it. According to him, the eBloodServices app makes it easy for those in need to request for blood units at IRCS NHQ.

How eBloodServices will work

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has explained how a person would get blood using the newly-launched ‘eBloodServices’ App. According to a press note issued by the ministry of health, once the request is placed through the app, the requisite units become visible to IRCS-NHQ blood bank on its E-Raktkosh dashboard — this allows assured delivery within the specified time. This feature will make it easy for a blood seeker to get blood with complete transparency and single window access to the service.

The minister urged people to become voluntary blood donors. He said voluntary blood donation can be done by any person under the age of 65 years as many as four times in a year. The app – eBloodServices – is developed by the E-Raktkosh team of Centre for Development of Advanced Computing under the Digital India scheme launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2015.

Commenting on the role of the Indian Red Cross Society during Covid-19, the health minister said that the IRCS had been performing a major role during pandemic alongside the government especially in maintaining adequate blood supply by issuing passes to blood donors and organizing blood donation camps. According to the ministry, all 89 Blood Banks and 1100 branches of IRCS across the country have collected more than 1,00,000 units of blood through in house donations and from around 2000 blood donation camps organized during the coronavirus lockdown period.