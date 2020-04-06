COVID-19 Outbreak: Can a pregnant woman transmit Coronavius to her baby?

It is not clear if there is a risk of a pregnant woman transmitting the virus to the baby.

With few cases turning up where pregnant women are tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, it is but natural to think whether during pregnancy, the virus can be transmitted to the baby or not. According to a report by the IE, it is not clear if there is a risk of a pregnant woman transmitting the virus to the baby. In Mumbai, a few days ago, a three day old baby along with the mother was tested positive for COVID-19. The report highlighted that there is no such evidence of vertical transmission to foetus but risk has been there post pregnancy. After birth, a child is susceptible to a risk or any other adverse impact from respiratory viral infections. There are chances of a newborn baby exposed to virus either via breastfeeding or from a hospital environment, the report said.

Are pregnant women at more risk from Coronavirus?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), pregnant women are advised to wash their hands on a frequent basis, maintain respiratory hygiene and avoid any place which is crowded as preventive measures. However, the organisation says that there is no such evidence that proves any pregnant woman is at more risk or is vulnerable to risk of severe illness from the Coronavirus when compared to others.

While WHO has indicated otherwise, some experts at the College of American Pathologists have raised this concern of vertical transmission in the case of the novel Coronavirus. The point was flagged on the back of history regarding the vertical transmission in the similar cases of Ebola virus, Zika virus and Marburg virus among others, the report said.

Meanwhile in India, foetal safety and maternal health are a concern in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, but it is difficult for doctors to study maternal-foetal transmission of the virus. It is because the infection level is low and there are not enough cases in India for doctors to “access the vulnerability of pregnant women” in India, the report said citing Dr R R Gangakhedkar, Head of the Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Division at Indian Council of Medical Research.

What precautions can be taken after delivery?

After the delivery, if a woman has been tested positive for COVID-19, doctors are ensuring respiratory as well as personal hygiene for mother and baby both. The report said that doctors have advised to ensure social distancing. Therefore, even the breast milk is expressed for feeding so close contact mother and the baby is avoided.

What can be the treatment for pregnant women?

The report stated that there is no evidence that provides a reliable treatment for pregnant women with Coronavirus. There is a need for clinical trials that would prove the effectiveness of drugs as well as its impact on fetuses before they are given to pregnant women.