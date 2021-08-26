Covid-19 or Dengue-Malaria? Here’s how to differentiate between vector-borne diseases and pandemic causing virus

Covid-19 and dengie, malaris can ahve overlapping symptoms

Monsoons bring with it tons of vector-borne infectious diseases that become a grave concern for the healthcare system. Cases of malaria and dengue are at rising. Delhi this year witnessed the highest number of dengue cases compared to the last three years.

Both dengue and malaria are spread through vector-borne diseases that spread through mosquitos’ bites and they rise during the monsoon season. But some of the symptoms of these common monsoon diseases overlap with the novel coronavirus causing Covid-19. Here’s how to stay alert and differentiate between vector-borne malaria and dengue and highly contagious Covid-19.

What causes Covid-19 and Malaria/Dengue

Covid-19 is transmitted through droplets in the air carrying the SARS-Cov-2 virus. It is a respiratory illness that targets the lungs first. It is highly contagious in nature. Dengue and malaria on the other hand are tropical illnesses that occur during season change.

As for dengue and malaria, their menace is mostly during season change. Dengue virus is responsible for the disease. The virus responsible for the disease is the dengue virus and can be spread by bites of the Aedes mosquito.

Malaria is transmitted through a parasite called Plasmodium that can be spread through a bite of a female anopheles mosquito.

Symptoms that are common in Covid-19, malaria, and dengue

Rising fever, cough, chills, sore throat, cold, headache, difficulty breathing, intense fatigue, myalgia, and weakness are some of the symptoms of Covid-19 that are also present in dengue and malaria.

How to differentiate Covid-19 from malaria and dengue