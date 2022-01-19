Covid-19 Omicron Variant January 19 Live Update: Major cities witness declining trend in fresh Coronavirus infections; Has Covid-19 third wave peaked in India?

Live

Coronavirus Omicron Cases and Deaths in India, Covid-19 Booster Shot Vaccine Registration, Coronavirus Third Wave in India January 19 Live Update: A report by SBI Research said the third wave is likely to peak much earlier than anticipated and may take a maximum of three more weeks.

Omicron Variant Cases and Deaths in India Live, Covid-19 Booster Vaccine Registration January 19 Live Updates: The recent Covid-19 surge, led by the Omicron variant, has started showing a declining trend in most of the cities in India. Mumbai has witnessed the sharpest fall in new Coronavirus infections. Delhi and Kolkata, along with a few other cities, too, have seen a similar trend. Chennai is also showing distinct signs of a slowdown, though the cases have not begun to decline. The number of fresh Coronavirus infections in the country has started declining significantly in the past few days. The positivity rate has also dropped. Infections in the top 15 districts have declined to 37.4% in January, from 67.9% in December, according to Union Health Ministry’s data.

Has the third wave peaked in India? Not yet! As many as 10 of these top 15 districts are major cities and among them, Bengaluru and Pune still have higher infection rates. Even though the share of rural districts in new caseloads has increased significantly since December, a report by SBI Research said the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to peak much earlier than anticipated and may take a maximum of three more weeks. So, the worst is not over yet.

Live Updates 9:08 (IST) 19 Jan 2022 Coronavirus Omicron Live Tracker: Two Mathura courts closed after five employees test Covid positive Two Mathura courts were closed for two days for a comprehensive sanitisation, a day after a judicial officer and five employees there tested positive for Covid, officials said on Tuesday. “A judicial officer and five employees were found Covid positive when they were on duty on Monday,” DGC (Civil) Sanjai Gaur said. He said on the orders of District Judge Rajeev Bharti, the courts remained closed on Tuesday for comprehensive sanitisation. (PTI) 9:07 (IST) 19 Jan 2022 Coronavirus Omicron Live Tracker: COVID-19 health emergency could be over this year, WHO says The worst of the coronavirus pandemic, deaths, hospitalisations and lockdowns, could be over this year if huge inequities in vaccinations and medicines are addressed quickly, the head of emergencies at the World Health Organisation said Tuesday. Dr. Michael Ryan, speaking during a panel discussion on vaccine inequity hosted by the World Economic Forum, said “we may never end the virus” because such pandemic viruses “end up becoming part of the ecosystem.” But “we have a chance to end the public health emergency this year if we do the things that we've been talking about,” he said. (AP)