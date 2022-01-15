Covid-19 Omicron Variant India January 15 Live Updates: India registers 2,68,833 fresh Corona infections, 402 deaths; Recovery rate dips to 94.83%

Live

Coronavirus Omicron Cases and Deaths in India, Covid-19 Booster Shot Vaccine Registration, Coronavirus Third Wave in India January 15 Live Updates: Delhi’s weekend curfew starts, non-essential activities on hold for next 55 hours

Coronavirus Vaccine Registration, Coronavirus Omicron Variant Cases in India January 15 News Live Updates: India seems to be heading into the third wave of the Coronavirus pandemic as daily count of Covid-19 cases is rapidly increasing on account of the new Omicron variant. According to the Union Health Ministry’s bulletin, India recorded 2,68,833 new cases in the last 24 hours, more than double the number of recoveries which stand at 1,22,684. With this, the active caseload in India has reached 14,17,820. India, so far, has 6,041 confirmed cases of Omicron, with a daily increase of 5%. The variant, which is highly transmissible, is suspected to be the reason behind the rapid increase in cases, with the numbers increasing much faster than they did even with the Delta wave last year. Amid this wave, India’s recovery rate has declined to 94.83% from 95.20% a day ago.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive is still going strong, with now, children between the ages of 15 to 18 years also having been added to the population that can be vaccinated. So far, 156.02 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country since the inoculation drive began in January last year. This includes young adults and priority groups who are now getting a third precautionary dose as protection against Omicron.

