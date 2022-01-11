Covid-19 Omicron Live Update: India logs 168,063 new Covid-19 cases, 277 deaths; Omicron tally rises to 4,461; Kejriwal to address a press conference on Covid-19 at 12 noon today

Live

Coronavirus Omicron Cases and Deaths in India, Covid-19 Booster Shot Vaccine Registration Live Update, Coronavirus Third Wave in India January 11 Live Updates: India administers over 1 million ‘precaution doses’ on Day 1 as Omicron spread continues

Coronavirus Vaccine Registration, Coronavirus Omicron Variant Cases in India January 11 Live Updates: As the highly contagious Omicron variant of Coronavirus continues its rapid spread across the globe, including in India, the Union Health Ministry started providing ‘precaution doses’ of Covid vaccine. According to Union Health Ministry data, over 11 lakh health care and frontline workers, and 60-plus citizens with co-morbidities received their third Covid dose on Monday as India began administering a “precautionary” dose against Coronavirus.

India witnessed 1,79,723 fresh Coronavirus infections on Monday. The number of active cases increased to 7,23,619, the highest in around 204 days.

Meanwhile, several states/UT governments have already imposed several restrictions, including night curfew and weekend lockdown in order to check the surge of Covid-19.

Live Updates 9:47 (IST) 11 Jan 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: India’s Omicron tally rises to 4,461 4,461 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus detected across 28 states, UTs so far: Union Health Ministry. (PTI) 9:45 (IST) 11 Jan 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: More than 17.11 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses still available with states/UTs https://twitter.com/PIB_India/status/1480752891749044224 9:38 (IST) 11 Jan 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: 66 prisoners, 48 jail staff in Delhi jails test Covid positive so far 66 prisoners and 48 jail staff in Delhi jails have tested Covid positive so far. 42 prisoners and 34 jail staff in Tihar Jail, 24 prisoners and 8 jail staff in Mandoli jail and 6 jail staff of Rohini Jail have tested positive for Covid19: Prison Officials (ANI) 9:22 (IST) 11 Jan 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: India’s Covid-19 cases reach total of 35.88 mln – Health ministry India's Covid-19 cases reach total of 35.88 mln – Health ministry (Reuters) 9:21 (IST) 11 Jan 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: India’s overall covid-19 death toll reaches 484,213 – Health ministry India's overall covid-19 death toll reaches 484,213 – Health ministry (Reuters) 9:20 (IST) 11 Jan 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: India’s daily covid-19 deaths rise by 277 – Health ministry India's daily covid-19 deaths rise by 277 – Health ministry (Reuters) 9:19 (IST) 11 Jan 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: India’s daily Covid-19 cases rise by 168,063 – Health ministry India's daily Covid-19 cases rise by 168,063 – Health ministry (Reuters) 9:11 (IST) 11 Jan 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: Home COVID tests in US to be covered by insurers starting Saturday Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for people on their plans. The Biden administration announced the change Monday as it looks to lower costs and make testing for the virus more convenient amid rising frustrations. Under the new policy, first detailed to the AP, Americans will be able to either purchase home testing kits for free under their insurance or submit receipts for the tests for reimbursement, up to the monthly per-person limit. A family of four, for instance, could be reimbursed for up to 32 tests per month. PCR tests and rapid tests ordered or administered by a health provider will continue to be fully covered by insurance with no limit. (AP) 9:10 (IST) 11 Jan 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: Active cases cross 1,000-mark in Agra Uttar Pradesh | With number of active Covid cases crossing 1000 mark in Agra on Monday, the district admin imposed fresh restrictions in the city. Gyms & swimming pools have been closed down. Wearing of mask would be mandatory: Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh (ANI) 8:58 (IST) 11 Jan 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: Kejriwal to address a press conference on Covid-19 at 12 noon today Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a press conference on COVID at 12 noon today. (ANI) 8:52 (IST) 11 Jan 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: 5 widows from Vrindavan’s ‘Mahila Ashray Sadan’ test positive for Covid As many as 25 widows from the 'Mahila Ashray Sadan' in Vrindavan tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, officials said. Overall, the district reported 240 new infections, most of them detected in random testing, according to Dr Bhudeo Singh, in-charge of the Rapid Response Team here. He said 25 widows from the 'Mahila Ashray Sadan' Vrindavan were also found infected, taking to 58 the tally of cases in the Ashram. (PTI) 8:49 (IST) 11 Jan 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: US hospitals letting infected staff members stay on the job Hospitals around the US are increasingly taking the extraordinary step of allowing nurses and other workers infected with the coronavirus to stay on the job if they have mild symptoms or none at all. The move is a reaction to the severe hospital staffing shortages and crushing caseloads that the omicron variant is causing. California health authorities announced over the weekend that hospital staff members who test positive but are symptom-free can continue working. Some hospitals in Rhode Island and Arizona have likewise told employees they can stay on the job if they have no symptoms or just mild ones. The highly contagious omicron variant has sent new cases of COVID-19 exploding to over 7,00,000 a day in the US on average, obliterating the record set a year ago. (AP) 8:39 (IST) 11 Jan 2022 Coronavirus Live Tracker: EU ends omicron travel ban on flights from southern Africa The European Union ended travel restrictions on flights from southern Africa on Monday well over a month after imposing them to in hopes of containing the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The highly contagious variant was first discovered in southern Africa in late November and the 27-nation bloc restricted travel for visitors from that region, where the variant brought on a sudden surge of infections. Omicron has since become the dominant variant and is responsible in the EU and many other nations for a unprecedent increase in infections. That made the travel ban from southern Africa a moot point. (AP)