Covid-19 Omicron India January 22 Live Update: India records 3.37 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 488 deaths; Active cases cross 21 lakh mark; Omicron tally rises to 10,050

Coronavirus Omicron Cases and Deaths in India, Covid-19 Booster Shot Vaccine Registration, Coronavirus Third Wave in India January 22 Live Update: Amid this, Delhi will continue to have the weekend curfew and odd-even opening of shops in the market, after the LG rejected Delhi government’s proposal to lift these restrictions.

Omicron Variant Cases and Deaths in India Live, Covid-19 Booster Vaccine Registration January 22 Live Update: In the last 24 hours, India recorded 3,37,704 new cases of COVID-19, as the country is amid a third wave of the pandemic. With this, the active caseload in India has reached 21,13,365. On the other hand, 488 people have died in the last 24 hours due to coronavirus, according to the data shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A total of 10,050 cases of Omicron have been detected in the country. However, the actual number of Omicron cases is suspected to be much more than that, since Omicron is the driving factor for this sudden surge in cases witnessed over the past one month. Once again, the country is witnessing more new cases than recoveries in a day, and even though the recovery rate in India currently stands at 93.31%, the active cases are at 5.43%, up from 5.23% on Friday morning.

Amid this, Delhi will continue to have the weekend curfew and odd-even opening of shops in the market, after the LG rejected the Delhi government’s proposal to lift these restrictions. Meanwhile, the private offices would now be able to operate at 50% capacity, the capital has announced.

The vaccination drive in India is also going at a fast pace with 161.16 cr vaccine doses having been administered till now.

Live Updates 10:34 (IST) 22 Jan 2022 Coronavirus Covid19 Live Tracker: Thane district reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more die With the addition of 3,006 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 6,87,858, while the death of 10 patients took the toll to 11,696, an official said on Saturday. These cases and fatalities were reported on Friday, he said. Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.70 per cent at present. (PTI) 10:30 (IST) 22 Jan 2022 Coronavirus Covid19 Live Tracker: More than 12.79 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses still available with states/UTs https://twitter.com/MoHFW_INDIA/status/1484733000520634368 10:29 (IST) 22 Jan 2022 Coronavirus Covid19 Live Tracker: India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 161.16 crore https://twitter.com/MoHFW_INDIA/status/1484735902752833536 10:28 (IST) 22 Jan 2022 Coronavirus Covid19 Live Tracker: Active COVID-19 cases highest in 237 days 10:26 (IST) 22 Jan 2022 Coronavirus Covid19 Live Tracker: Govt issues new directive on vaccination https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1484740489534672898 10:16 (IST) 22 Jan 2022 Coronavirus Covid19 Live Tracker: Andaman & Nicobar reports 131 new COVID-19 cases Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported 131 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more than the previous day's count, pushing the tally in the union territory to 9,164, a health department official said on Saturday. Of the 131 new cases, two were airport arrival and 129 were detected during contact tracing, he said. The archipelago now has 516 active COVID-19 cases, while 8,519 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 80 in the last 24 hours, the official said. (PTI) 9:55 (IST) 22 Jan 2022 Coronavirus Covid19 Live Tracker: India records 3.37 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 488 deaths India reports 3,37,704 new COVID cases (9,550 less than yesterday), 488 deaths, and 2,42,676 recoveries in the last 24 hours

Active case: 21,13,365

Daily positivity rate: 17.22%

10,050 total Omicron cases detected so far; an increase of 3.69% since yesterday (ANI)