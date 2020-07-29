COVID-19: Noida records a death after 8 days, recovery rate 85.48%

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, had last recorded one COVID-linked death on July 20. (File image)

Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one fatality linked to COVID-19 on Wednesday after a gap of eight days, pushing the death toll in the district to 41, official data showed.

Sixty-five more people have tested positive for the infection, while 97 patients got discharged since Tuesday, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

So far, 4,962 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar. The number of active cases, however, stands at 679, while 4,242 patients have got discharged after recovery till date, the data showed.

With the death toll reaching 41 on Wednesday, the mortality rate of patients rose slightly to 0.82 per cent from 0.81 per cent on Tuesday, according to official statistics.

The recovery rate of patients in the district improved further to 85.48 per cent from 84.52 per cent on Tuesday, as per the statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar (679) stands 10th on the list of districts in the state in terms of active case.

The maximum active cases are in Lucknow (3,941) followed by Kanpur Nagar (2,364), Varanasi (1,554), Bareilly (1,249), Allahabad (1,106), Gorakhpur (1,013), Jhansi (977), ?Jaunpur (876), Ballia (812) and Ghaziabad (787), according to the data.

There were 29,997 active cases across the state, while the death toll stood at 1,530, showed the data.