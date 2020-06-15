  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: No plan for another lockdown in Delhi, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 3:27 PM

"Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi in being planned. There are no such plans," Kejriwal tweeted.

COVID-19, Arvind Kejriwal, lockdown in delhi, coroavirus cases in delhi, covid 19 death cases in delhi, latest news on coronavirus outbreakIt comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held meetings with Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and three mayors to discuss the strategy to deal with the COVID-19 situation. (IE photo)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that there was no plan for another lockdown in Delhi even as the number of novel coronavirus cases continue to spurt.

It comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held meetings with Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and three mayors to discuss the strategy to deal with the COVID-19 situation.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,224 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 41,000, while the death toll mounted to 1,327.

