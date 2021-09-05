Covid-19: No negative outcome on people with uncomplicated liver transplants, no co-morbidities, new study finds

The team studied several people who had undergone liver transplants since 2006, including those suffering from by Covid-19

Covid-19 did not have a negative impact on people with uncomplicated liver transplants and no co-morbid conditions, a new study conducted by a Delh-based private hospital has found.

The independent study, conducted by Max Super Speciality Hospital in Saket, was led Dr. Subhash Gupta, chairman of the Centre for Liver and Biliary Sciences unit.

The team studied several people who had undergone liver transplants since 2006, including those suffering from by Covid-19. The aim of the study was to understand how these people responded to the virus as they have to on ‘immunosuppressive medications’ which leave them susceptible to infections.

The hospital authorities told PTI that the study was based on over 2,100 adult transplant recipients at its Centre for Liver and Biliary Sciences and the Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology. These patients have been under follow-up since 2006.

According to the study, recipients with uncomplicated liver transplants and no co-morbid conditions did not have a poor outcome after getting infected by Covid-19.

For recipients with complicated transplants, doctors said the severe ones recovered following treatment. They were later administered the monoclonal cocktail therapy, and their response was good.

Covid-19 is typically associated with higher mortality among people with comorbidities or have pre-existing medical conditions, including diabetes, obesity, chronic kidney disease, coronary artery disease, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Dr. Gupta said it is established that patients who undergo liver transplants have to be on long-term immunosuppressive medications that can make them vulnerable to infections. He said the study was significant as data on the impact of SARS-CoV-2 infections in liver transplants patients was conflicting, and risk factors not well defined.

Initial studies had suggested that people taking immunosuppressive medicines were at a higher risk of severe Covid-19 infection and mortality. However, subsequent studies did not corroborate this finding, Dr. Gupta said.