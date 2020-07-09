Covid-19: No community transmission in India, says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

India has so far reported nearly 7.7 lakh cases and 21,161 fatalities.

Covid-19 in India: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that the medical experts have stated that there was no community transmission of coronavirus in India. He said there may be some localised pockets where transmission of the infection was high but as a country there was no community transmission. The union minister also said that India’s infection numbers should be seen keeping its population in mind.

Referring to media reports that India was now the third worst-affected country after the US and Brazil, the minister said that it was necessary to see the numbers in the correct perspective. “We are a country with the second highest population in the world. Our cases per million are 538, while world average is 1,453,” he added.

We are seeing on TV that India has become the 3rd most #COVID19 affected country. It is necessary to see this in correct perspective, we are a country with the 2nd highest population in the world. Our cases per million are 538, while world average is 1,453: Union Health Minister pic.twitter.com/jy9ZbyZgvY — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

Today, Harsh Vardhan chaired the 18th high-level meeting of the Group of Ministers to review, monitor and evaluate the evolving situation on COVID19. He said that a presentation on the ground situation as well as latest statistics with respect to coronavirus was made and future strategies drawn up.

As per ANI, the government said that the global comparison between the five most affected countries clearly depicted that India had one of the lowest cases per million (538) and deaths per million (15) compared to the global average of 1453 and 68.7, respectively. India has so far reported nearly 7.7 lakh cases and 21,161 fatalities.

As per worldometers, that tracks global infection number, India has 557 cases per million and 15 deaths per million — significantly lower if compared to large countries.

The union minister today said that only 32 districts were contributing 80% of total deaths in the country. Also, 86% of the total deaths are concentrated in six states.