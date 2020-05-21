COVID-19: Nilkamal launches quarantine beds, other special products to support healthcare infrastructure

The company has supplied 1,000 ‘Covid Quarantine’ beds, mattresses, and other furniture to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA)

Furniture maker Nilkamal Ltd on Thursday announced the launch of a special range of products, including quarantine and isolation beds, as part of its efforts to support growing healthcare infrastructure needs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, which has supplied 1,000 ‘Covid Quarantine’ beds, mattresses, and other furniture to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), said its new offerings have been developed keeping in mind comfort and convenience of patients.

Commenting on the new product introductions, Nilkamal Ltd Vice-President Operations Ajay Agarwal said, “The coronavirus pandemic has augmented the necessity of innovative and applicable solutions to meet the emerging need gap in the market. As an organisation, Nilkamal has tasked itself to step up and address this requirement.”

He further said, “These innovative products are the outcome of our research and development team that has been working round-the-clock to devise unique solutions. We are optimistic that these solutions will be beneficial to all stakeholders in our fight against this pandemic.”

The company said its ‘Covid Quarantine Bed’ is a cost effective, ready for use product that avoids the cumbersome task of product assembly. The bed comes with a multipurpose cabinet for storage, dining and further use as a bedside table.

Nilkamal’s quarantine and isolation beds are already in use at various hospitals across the country in Jharkhand, Solapur, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Thane, it said.

The company said it has also introduced a seven-position isolation bed that allows improved breathing for patients, along with a ‘Quick Covid’ bed made from high strength plastic sheets that can be assembled in under three minutes, which is easy to clean and sanitise, 100 per cent waterproof and recyclable.

It has also introduced ‘VirusGUARD’, a hygienic and safe tabletop divider for canteens and cafes to prevent spread of infection. These 100 per cent recyclable dividers help in maintaining social distancing, the company added.

Nilkamal has also introduced its plastic ‘hand wash station’ with hygiene design that enables efficient utilisation of water while meeting physical distance norms but at the same time can also be installed in tight spaces, it said.