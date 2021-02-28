Covid-19: Next phase of vaccination to begin tomorrow; govt releases guidance note for CoWIN 2.0 registration

COVID-19 vaccination via CoWIN registration will begin tomorrow

The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination will begin from Monday in which senior citizens and those above the age of 45 years with comorbidities will be able to register for vaccination appointments using CoWIN 2.0 portal. The government has released a guidance note regarding the next phase of vaccination which will begin tomorrow at 9.00 AM.

Citizens will be able to register themselves using the CoWIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications like the Aarogya Setu app and book an appointment for vaccination. The portal will have all the information about nearby vaccination centers and they can choose the place and time for their vaccination.

According to news agency ANI, the government has allowed respective states and Union Territories (UTs) government to decide the number of doses planned to be administered for a vaccination cycle. “The total vaccination slots for a vaccination cycle should not exceed the target number of doses,” the government said.

Next phase of vaccination drive for age-appropriate population groups will commence tomorrow; it will open at 9:00 am, citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the COWIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications: GoI — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2021

More details awaited.