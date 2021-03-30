COVID-19: New curbs in Mumbai cause of concern for hoteliers, restaurants owners

The state government-imposed restrictions also limit the gathering of more than five people together in public places after 8 pm. (Photo source: IE)

With night curb being enforced in Maharashtra, there is fear among businesses – especially those associated with the food and beverages sector and hospitality – that stricter restrictions by the state government may cripple the industry. From Sunday, all the restaurants, cinema halls, malls, and public places are required to shut down by 8 pm. The state government-imposed restrictions also limit the gathering of more than five people together in public places after 8 pm.

Fearing a negative impact on business, the industry association said that they would approach Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Tourism Minister urging them to roll-back the night curb.

“When the Mission Begin Again started, we were among the last few to reopen. Restaurants were allowed to reopen in October 2020 but with a limited capacity. We were asked to follow a similar restriction during New Year’s Eve and ordered to shut at 11 pm. I think there could have been a stricter rule to follow social-distancing norm than imposing a blanket shutdown order like this,” a restaurant owner in Dadar was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

“Most of us had to cut down on staff and are already functioning at 50 per cent capacity. During weekdays, we usually get only 20 per cent of our limit, and sometimes there is not a single customer. We are usually getting more customers between 8-11 pm. But this restriction is going to increase or losses,” a cafe owner in Andheri told The Indian Express.

According to the Hotel and Restaurants Association of Western India (HRAWI), new curbs could result in the shutting down of around 30 per cent of hotels.

Pradeep Shetty, Senior Vice President of HRAWI, said the new curbs will hit them hard as the dinner contributes to 90 per cent of the entire business. “Restaurants and hotel owners put a lot of effort to restart their businesses in between October and December. Now this has happeneCOVID-19: New curbs in Mumbai a cause of concern for hoteliers, restaurants owners

With night curb being enforced in Maharashtra, there is fear among businesses – especially those associated with the food and beverages sector and hospitality – that stricter restrictions by the state government may cripple the industry. From Sunday, all the restaurants, cinema halls, malls, and public places are required to shut down by 8 pm. The state government-imposed restrictions also limit the gathering of more than five people together in public places after 8 pm.

Fearing a negative impact on business, the industry association said that they would approach Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Tourism Minister urging them to roll-back the night curb.

“When the Mission Begin Again started, we were among the last few to reopen. Restaurants were allowed to reopen in October 2020 but with a limited capacity. We were asked to follow a similar restriction during New Year’s Eve and ordered to shut at 11 pm. I think there could have been a stricter rule to follow social-distancing norms than imposing a blanket shutdown order like this,” a restaurant owner in Dadar was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

“Most of us had to cut down on staff and are already functioning at 50 per cent capacity. During weekdays, we usually get only 20 per cent of our limit, and sometimes there is not a single customer. We are usually getting more customers between 8-11 pm. But this restriction is going to increase or losses,” a cafe owner in Andheri told The Indian Express.

According to the Hotel and Restaurants Association of Western India (HRAWI), new curbs could result in the shutting down of around 30 per cent of hotels.

Pradeep Shetty, Senior Vice President of HRAWI, said the new curbs will hit them hard as the dinner contributes to 90 per cent of the entire business. “Restaurants and hotel owners put a lot of effort to restart their businesses in between October and December. Now, this has happened. The dinner business picks pace after 8 pm but the new curbs ask us to shut our restaurants at this time. So it will be not at all feasible to keep your business open,” he said.

Shop owners in malls too are of the view that random testing and restricted timings will slow the demand for big products. The Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) has asked Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to lower the number of random tests at malls.

Echoing the same voice, hawkers in the city also said that night restriction will affect their revenue by at least 70 to 80 per cent.