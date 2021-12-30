  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19: New coronavirus wave could be worse, warns Mumbai mayor

The new wave could be more terrible, therefore Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself was issuing alerts to the states, Pednekar told reporters here.

Written By PTI
Earlier variants of the coronavirus infected mostly adults, but the latest variant is also infecting children, she said.
The new wave of the coronavirus pandemic could be worse than the earlier two waves, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said here on Thursday while appealing people to follow the norms.

The Maharashtra capital on Wednesday reported 2,510 COVID-19 cases, a big jump compared to 283 cases on December 20.

Earlier variants of the coronavirus infected mostly adults, but the latest variant is also infecting children, she said.

“Hence it is necessary to be careful,” she added.

Appealing people to follow COVID-19-appropriate behavior, Pednekar said she herself would be avoiding weddings and other gatherings till the Omicron crisis recedes.

The civic body has ordered the closing of an illumination show on Bandra Reclamation as it was attracting crowds, the Mayor informed.

