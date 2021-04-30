COVID-19: New cases sees decline in Uttar Pradesh, positivity rate remains high

However, as the figure in the daily COVID cases brings a relief to the state administration to some extent, the positivity rate i.e. infection rate still touching high of 18 per cent on April 26-27, the report added.

Amid the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, India on Friday registered 3,86,452 new Coronavirus cases, taking the total tally to 1,87,62,976. According to the Union Health Ministry, the total active cases in the country crossed the 31-lakh mark.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan are the top ten states that account for 73.05 per cent of new cases reported in a day.

According to The Indian Express, the daily new COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh registered a sharp decline. The report further stated that the number of daily testing has also been reduced.

The report further added that more than 2.29 lakh samples tested on April 25 dropped to around 1.84 lakh by April, in a gap of two days- resulted in a decline in the number of new cases from more than 38,000 on April 24, 2021, to 30,000 on April 28, 2021. It shows a drop of around 8,000 cases.

On Thursday, the state witnessed the highest single day deaths. A total of 298 people lost their lives due to the deadly virus, taking the total toll past 12,000.

The state capital- Lucknow, witnessed the highest number of fresh cases and deaths. 4,126 people tested coronavirus positive while 37 deaths were reported in 24 hours.

If we look at the fresh COVID-19 cases in the state- Lucknow is followed by Kanpur (1,896 cases), Varanasi (1,598 cases), Gautam Budh Nagar (1,478 cases), Allahabad (984 cases), Meerut (965 cases) and, Ghaziabad (898 cases).

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has tested COVID negative. Adityanath had isolated himself on April 13 after some of his officials tested positive for the deadly disease. Adityanath tested positive on April 14.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs, has issued a directive to all the states to strictly follow containment measures as laid down by the Health Ministry this month till May 31, 2021.