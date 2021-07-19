COVID-19: Negative report mandatory for people coming to UP from states with high positivity rate

"People coming from such states to UP should begin their journey after getting the Covid test done. Those who have taken both the vaccine doses can be exempted," the statement said.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said a negative RT-PCR report is mandatory for people coming to UP from states where the positivity rate is more than three per cent.
The report should not be older than four days, it said in a statement issued here. “People coming from such states to UP should begin their journey after getting the Covid test done. Those who have taken both the vaccine doses can be exempted,” the statement said.
Instructions have been issued that intense contact tracing and testing be initiated on people coming to the state, the statement said, adding that upon arrival to the state, antigen test and thermal scanning of people should also be done.
