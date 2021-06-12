  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19: National sero survey this month, to cover 21 states

June 12, 2021 5:15 AM

He further said states, too, should also do their own sero surveys as national surveys alone would not suffice. This will be the fourth sero survey by ICMR.

A national servo survey will be conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) this month to assess the spread and intensity of the pandemic, VK Paul, member, health, Niti Aayog, said on Friday. He further said states, too, should also do their own sero surveys as national surveys alone would not suffice. This will be the fourth sero survey by ICMR.

Surveillance would be required in every geography at state, sub-state and district levels so that the pandemic can be contained in those hotspots, Paul said, adding such a surveillance would also be needed to track variants and mutations. More sequencing would be needed to understand epidemic behaviour and dynamics. A similar tracking of emerging global variants was also required to be done to prevent future surges in the country, Paul said.

The next round of the sero survey will cover 70 districts in 21 states and will include adults and children above six years.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
