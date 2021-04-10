COVID-19: Nagpur sees 5,131 cases, 65 deaths; 2,837 recover

The active caseload in Nagpur is 51,576, the official said.
Nagpur district on Saturday reported 5,131 COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths from the infection, taking the tally to 2,71,355 and the toll to 5,706, an official said.
The number of people who were discharged during the day was 2,837, taking the recovery count in the district to 2,14,073, he added.
With 20,666 samples being examined on Saturday, the number of tests in Nagpur went up to 18,01,237.
