Covid-19: Mumbai reports 435 new cases, 13 deaths

On Tuesday, Mumbai had reported 351 Covid-19 cases, the lowest since the beginning of February, along with 10 fatalities.

Mumbai reported 435 new coronavirus infections and 13 fatalities on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The caseload in the country’s financial capital thus rose to 7,32,349 and death toll reached 15,739.

On Tuesday, Mumbai had reported 351 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since the beginning of February, along with ten fatalities.

As many as 29,320 tests were carried out since Tuesday evening, taking the total of samples tested in the city for COVID-19 to 78,41,068.

The city logged fewer than 500 daily cases on the sixth day in a row on Wednesday. The daily death figure remained in the range of 10 to 14 in this period.

According to the BMC, the city currently has 6,020 active COVID-19 patients, with 560 patients discharged during the day.

As many as 7,08,212 patients have recovered from the viral infection in the city so far, with a recovery rate of 97 per cent rate.

The city’s doubling rate of COVID-19 cases has improved to 1,097 days, while the average growth rate of cases between July 14 to July 21 was 0.06 per cent.

According to the BMC, the number of containment zones in slums and chawls has decreased to just six, while the number of sealed buildings is 61.