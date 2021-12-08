COVID-19: Mumbai reports 250 fresh cases, one death; Recovery rate at 97%

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases was 0.02 per cent for the period between November 11 to December 7, 2021, and average doubling rate is 2,915 days.
Mumbai reported 250 new coronavirus infections and a single fatality on Wednesday, a civic official said. The caseload of the country’s financial capital rose to 7,64,444 and death toll reached 16,353.
The number of new cases surged over 200 after a gap of two days. On Tuesday Mumbai had logged 191 new COVID-19 cases and one death.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the city came down to 1,652 with 263 recovered patients getting discharged from hospitals.
The total of recovered patients rose to 7,43,863 while the city has a recovery rate of 97 per cent.
As many as 46,141 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Mumbai on Wednesday, taking the tally of tests conducted so far to 1,27,20,307.
Mumbai currently has 12 sealed buildings. The civic body seals a building as a containment measure if five or more cases are found on the premises.
