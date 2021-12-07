COVID-19: Mumbai reports 191 new cases, 1 death, 235 recoveries

Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate is 97 per cent. (File)

Mumbai on Tuesday logged 191 new coronavirus infections, a marginal rise from a day ago, and just one fresh fatality, while 235 patients recovered from the disease, a civic official said.

The official said with these additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 7,64,194, while the death toll rose to 16,352.

The city has witnessed a marginal rise in the new COVID-19 cases, but a dip in the fatalities as compared to Monday, when it had reported 168 infections and four deaths.

According to the official, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the financial capital dropped to 1,668 after 235 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative number of recovered patients in Mumbai rose to 7,43,600, he said.

The city’s growth rate of COVID-19 was 0.02 between December 1 and December 6, while the case doubling rate was 2,940 days, the official said.

The BMC official said 30,501 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Mumbai in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative number to 1,26,74,166.

Currently, Mumbai has 15 sealed buildings (where a certain number of residents have tested positive for coronavirus), while the city is free of containment zones in slums and ‘chawls’ (old row tenements) since mid-August, he said.

This year, Mumbai reported the highest cases at 11,163 on April 4 and most deaths at 90 on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.