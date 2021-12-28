Covid-19: Mumbai records sharp jump in new cases at 1,377, one more dead

With fresh additions, the coronavirus tally in the metropolis rose to 7,73,298, while the death toll increased to 16,374, the civic body said in a bulletin.

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 1,377 new COVID-19 cases, a steep rise from 809 infections reported a day ago, and one more death, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With fresh additions, the coronavirus tally in the metropolis rose to 7,73,298, while the death toll increased to 16,374, the civic body said in a bulletin.

The day’s tally of 1,377 was a sharp rise from 809 cases (indicating an increase of 70 per cent) reported on Monday, which had also recorded three deaths linked to coronavirus in the metropolis.

The recovery count increased to 7,48,537 after 338 people were discharged during the day, leaving Mumbai with 5,803 active cases, the bulletin said.

With 32,369 swab samples examined in the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus tests in the country’s financial capital went up to 1,35,24,610, BMC data showed.

It also revealed that the case doubling time has sharply dropped to 841 days, while Mumbai’s coronavirus recovery rate stood at 97 per cent.

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases between December 21 and 27 was 0.07 per cent in the city, the bulletin said.